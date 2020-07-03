Conor McGregor Comments On Death Of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a fierce rivalry in the Octagon, that’s for sure. There are certain situations in life that are bigger than sports though, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

On Friday, it was announced that Khabib lost his father due to complications from COVID-19. Abdulmanap had been in poor health since April and had to be placed into a medically-induced coma in May.

Many current and former fighters in the MMA industry regarded Abdulmanap as one of the top coaches in the world. His loss has clearly shaken up those who were fortunate enough to meet him, which includes McGregor.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport,” McGregor posted on Twitter. “Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

Conor and Khabib battled at UFC 229 in October 2018, where the latter won via submission. An all-out brawl erupted outside the Octagon once the fight was over.

McGregor received criticism weeks ago for calling Abdulmanap’s coronavirus diagnosis a “cover-up” on social media. He quickly deleted his comment moments after posting it, but the damage was still done.

It’s great to see that McGregor took the correct and mature approach this Friday. Even though he loves to be the most charismatic fighter in UFC, he needs to learn when he should ease up on his rivalry with Nurmagomedov.

Our thoughts are with the Nurmagomedov family during this time.