Conor McGregor Reportedly Signs New Deal For UFC Fight

Conor McGregor‘s latest bout in the Octagon ended in a second-round TKO at the hands of the veteran Dustin Poirier back in January. He’ll try and avenge such a defeat later this summer. That’s right: the McGregor-Poirier trilogy is on.

McGregor reportedly signed a new contract to fight Poirier several weeks ago. Poirier has since agreed to the fight, signing his contract on Friday, according to ESPN UCF insider Ariel Helwani. McGregor-Poirier part three will take place at UFC 264 on July 10.

The 32-year-old McGregor won the first fight, which was fought at 145 pounds, against Poirier back in 2014. Poirier got his revenge in January of this year with a second-round TKO of McGregor. The second bout was fought at 155 pounds, as will be the third this summer.

UFC 264 will be one of the biggest cards of the year.

“Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources,” Helwani wrote via ESPN.com. “McGregor, sources say, had already agreed to the fight weeks ago. He made it clear following his loss to Poirier earlier this year that he wanted to run it back with Poirier right away.”

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

Conor McGregor may be past his prime, but he’s still one of the most-watched fighter of this generation.

Dustin Poirier made light work of the 32-year-old back in January. It’ll be interesting to see how McGregor adjusts and responds this summer.