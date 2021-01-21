Conor McGregor Has A Guarantee For Saturday Night’s Fight

Conor McGregor (22-4) returns to The Octagon this Saturday for UFC 257, almost a year since he last fought, and will take on former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC).

As usual, McGregor is doing a lot of talking leading up to that fight. Ahead of Saturday night, he made a bold guarantee.

Appearing on Stephen A’s World, McGregor guaranteed a knockout win over Poirier. “It’s all I do,” McGregor said. “Mark my words.”

Conor McGregor has knockouts in 19 of his 22 wins. His last fight, against Donald Cerrone last January, ended in a first-round knockout.

Dustin Poirier is a hard man to knock out, but McGregor has some experience in that regard. He was, after all, the first person in UFC history to knock out Poirier in their first meeting in 2014.

"It's all I do. … Mark my words." McGregor guarantees a KO on Saturday.

2020 saw Conor McGregor retire shortly after notching his win over Donald Cerrone. But when arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov retired later that same year, McGregor suddenly got the itch to return to The Octagon.

Fans have been clamoring for a rematch between McGregor and Khabib since their ultra-controversial fight at UFC 229 in 2018. There’s a lot of speculation that Khabib may come out of retirement and give McGregor that rematch depending on the fight’s outcome.

Khabib has already beaten both McGregor and Poirier by submission in UFC lightweight title defenses. But a rematch between Khabib and McGregor would definitely be the biggest fight in UFC history.

Can Conor McGregor knock out Dustin Poirier?