Conor McGregor destroyed Dustin Poirier the first time the two went against each other in the Octagon back in 2014. Poirier avenged the loss with a second-round TKO of McGregor earlier this year. The tie will be broken later this summer.

That’s right, McGregor-Poirier part three is happening. The contracts are signed, the card is set and the fight will take place this summer.

McGregor is well past his prime, having lost two of his last three fights, one of which occurred in January of this year. The 32-year-old fell victim to Poirier’s wicked combos in the second round of the UFC 257 main card. It took just a few landing blows to stun McGregor and drop him to his feet.

In the past, McGregor could’ve survived such blows. But as the veteran gets older, he’ll have to improve his defense. It appears he’s doing just that. The 32-year-old has an NSFW message for Poirier ahead of July’s trilogy.

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about,” McGregor said on Twitter. “Adjust and absolutely f–king destroy!”

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

The fight’s destination has yet to be confirmed, but it will take place on July 10. Fans will also reportedly be in attendance.

Conor McGregor is already one of the most-watched fighters of this generation. A third fight with Dustin Poirier is bound to garner a massive audience.

We’re just three months away from the two veterans going toe-to-toe in the Octagon at UFC 264.