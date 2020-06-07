Conor McGregor Has A Telling Comment On His “Retirement”

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from fighting on Saturday night during UFC 250, but don’t expect it to last.

The legendary UFC fighter announced his decision on Twitter. The announcement quickly went viral on social media.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” he wrote.

Whatever you desire it's yours

UFC president Dana White doesn’t appear to be buying the retirement, though. He spoke about McGregor following UFC 250 on Saturday night.

“He’s been wanting to fight,” White said. “He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it. It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now? Do you want to fight (Tony) Ferguson? He called out (Jorge) Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f–king million and that’s where we are right now.”

McGregor had a telling comment on his decision, as well.

Conor McGregor told @arielhelwani the lack of exciting opponents led to his retirement announcement. pic.twitter.com/fxT4ttgc98 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

Notice how McGregor said “at the minute.”

Don’t be surprised if we see The Notorious back in the octagon at some point in the future.