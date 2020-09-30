Conor McGregor Has Announced His Next Fight

Conor McGregor is ready for his next UFC fight (as we all expected he would when he “retired” several months ago). Luckily for all of us, he already has his next opponent lined up – should McGregor choose to accept.

On Wednesday, McGregor (22-4) announced that he will be engaging former UFC lightweight champion Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (26-6-1) in a charity sparring match. The bout will take place in Dublin, Ireland on December 12.

The announcement comes following a recent interview, UFC president Dana White did. White revealed that he has offered McGregor a fight with Poirier. But he made sure to note that it was only an offer, and that he’s still waiting to hear back from both of them.

Apparently, McGregor decided to accept the fight on behalf of both of them. As we’ve come to expect The Notorious One.

It will be a rematch six years in the making. McGregor and Poirier fought at featherweight at UFC 178 back in 2014.

That bout was McGregor’s fourth UFC fight, but his first on pay-per-view. But he quickly proved he was made for the spotlight, beating Poirier with a first-round TKO in the second minute.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

In the years since their first meeting, McGregor and Poirier have both found tremendous in-ring success, and won UFC gold.

McGregor captured the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles in the span of 16 months. He has since become of of the promotion’s biggest draws of all-time. He’s also one of the UFC’s wealthiest fighters, which may explain his hesitancy to return to the Octagon for anything less than a prize fight.

But Poirier is no pushover. Despite losing a title unification bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he boasts huge wins over the like of Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis. He’s also fresh off a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker that earned him a Fight of the Night bonus.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 as The Notorious one’s next fight?