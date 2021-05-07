Conor McGregor Has A Message For Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather still has to wait a month for his bout with YouTube star Logan Paul, but he seems eager for it to start.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayweather was involved in a scuffle at Hard Rock Stadium with Logan’s brother, Jake Paul. The two were trash-talking each other when Paul decided to grab Mayweather’s hat off his head and run away. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with Mayweather.

While plenty of sports fans found yesterday’s altercation entertaining, UFC star Conor McGregor doesn’t appear to be amused at all. He actually posted a harsh message on social media for Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“Hey Leonard Ellerbe, what the f*** is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” McGregor wrote.”The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.”

McGregor also said in his Instagram post that Mayweather will not receive the massive payday that he wants.

“He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate. Slap head!”

Here’s the post from McGregor’s Instagram account:

Believe it or not, it’s possible that McGregor posted this message to help promote the fight. At least that’s what Dillon Danis thinks.

Danis had an interesting response to McGregor’s post, saying “They should thank you for even posting this.”

The Mayweather-Paul bout is scheduled to take place on June 6 in Miami.