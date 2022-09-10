Conor McGregor Hints That He'll Fight In UFC Again

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor prepares for his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, Nate Diaz will participate in the final fight on his current UFC contract. One of his greatest rivals, Conor McGregor, posted a message for him on Twitter this morning.

McGregor congratulated Diaz on all his accomplishments in the octagon. He then made it sound as if he'll return to the MMA world at some point in the future.

"Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer," McGregor tweeted. "An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen."

In March of 2016, Diaz defeated McGregor via submission. Five months later, they had a rematch.

McGregor won the second meeting against Diaz via decision.

For the past few years, UFC fans have been anxiously waiting to see McGregor and Diaz square off one more time.

Although nothing is finalized, it certainly sounds like McGregor is down for a third match with Diaz.

McGregor's last bout was in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a broken tibia in that match.