Floyd Mayweather appears to be enjoying the downfall of Conor McGregor. Over the past few days, the legendary boxer has made a few interesting comments about the ‘Notorious’ MMA star.

For starters, Mayweather put $50,000 down on Dustin Poirier to win his fight with McGregor on Saturday night. He ended up collecting a total of $85,714 after the fight was over.

While there’s nothing wrong with Mayweather placing a bet on the McGregor-Poirier bout, mocking McGregor’s injury on Instagram was a little harsh.

Mayweather posted a photo of McGregor sitting in a chair with his left ankle turned to the side. This is obviously a jab at the injury that McGregor sustained on Saturday night, as he suffered a clean break in his tibia.

“Y’all got it twisted,” Mayweather wrote for his Instagram caption. “I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg.”

It’s no secret that Mayweather and McGregor aren’t very fond of each other. Their rivalry has been going on for several years and has somehow gotten worse since their boxing match in 2017.

Even though Conor McGregor suffered such a brutal injury over the weekend, he seems to be in great spirits.

“Just out of the surgery room guys,” McGregor said in a video he released on Twitter. “Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! Six weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless.”

McGregor should eventually return to the octagon, and when he does, he’s going to let the whole world know.

