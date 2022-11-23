Conor McGregor Is Reportedly Being Sued By Fellow Fighter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 16: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is reportedly being sued by his longtime friend and fellow UFC competitor Artem Lobov.

According to reports, Lobov has filed suit in High Court in Ireland asking for five percent of the proceeds McGregor made off his $600 million sale of Proper 12 Whiskey in 2021.

Lobov is claiming to be the creator of the Proper 12 concept, which is why he is seeking restitution.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Lobov’s lawyer Dermot McNamara told The Irish Independent. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

"My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

McGregor spokesperson Karen J. Kessler has denied Lobov's claims.

“Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey was created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor,” she wrote in a statement.

McGregor and Lobov have enjoyed a close friendship for quite some time, but this legal action could signal the end of that relationship.