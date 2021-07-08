Conor McGregor Uses 1 Word To Describe The Paul Brothers

Don’t hold your breath on Conor McGregor fighting one of the Paul brothers anytime soon.

In an interview with news.com.au’s Nick Walshaw this week, McGregor was asked if he’ll ever step into the ring against Jake or Logan Paul. In case you missed it, Jake Paul has been publicly calling McGregor out for months.

The Irish UFC star, who has a pivotal rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this weekend, made it clear he really doesn’t have any desire to fight either Paul brother, calling the pair “dingbats.”

He didn’t however, say he definitely wouldn’t duke it out with the Ohio natives.

“I don’t see so, but you know never say never,” McGregor said. “If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f***in’ knows? But dingbats, the two of them.”

Conor McGregor speaks about fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the future.@TheNotoriousMMA @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/bz1JbSIcm7 — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) July 8, 2021

Logan Paul recently fought Floyd Mayweather, while Jake took on Ben Askren. The brothers seem to want to make a career in boxing, and we wouldn’t rule out Jake continuing to challenge McGregor.

In the meantime, Conor will shift his focus to his matchup with Poirier on Saturday.

[ TMZ Sports ]