Khabib Gave Dana White Brutally Honest Answer On Conor McGregor Rematch

UFC fans have been eager for a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor ever since the controversial ending to their first meeting at UFC 229.

But after McGregor’s stunning TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, a second Khabib-Conor fights seems like a pipe dream. At least, that’s the sense that UFC President Dana White got.

Speaking to the media after UFC 257, White revealed that he spoke to Khabib about the two fighters. Khabib was brutally honest, telling White he feels he’s “levels above these guys.”

“He said to me, ‘Dana, be honest with yourself. I’m levels above these guys,'” White said.

As a result, White said that the prospect of Nurmagomedov coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor or even Poirier “doesn’t sound very promising”. Khabib has already beaten both fighters.

Dana White spoke to @TeamKhabib after tonight’s main event and it “doesn’t sound very positive” about his future. Says Poirier vs. Chandler could be on deck for a potentially vacant belt. pic.twitter.com/dCY7NppfGj — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 24, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 29-0 and considered the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC today. But the tragic passing of his father in 2020 took a very clear toll on Khabib’s desire to fight again.

He has collected a sizeable fortune through his UFC dominance and has never come close to losing.

Based on what we saw at UFC 257, it’s pretty reasonable that he doesn’t see Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier as challenges anymore.

It would be pretty upsetting to never get another chance to see Khabib in the Octagon again. All we can do is hope he has a change of heart while a fight is still realistic.

[MMA Junkie]