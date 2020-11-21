Conor McGregor Net Worth: How Much Did The Former UFC Star Make?

UFC has produced a number of global superstars in its 27-year history. But none have climbed the mountain faster or higher than “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Slated to make his return to the Octagon in January after “retiring” in June, McGregor has been the UFC’s top draw for several years now. In fact, he’s arguably the biggest draw in all of combat sports as his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 proved.

With devastating knockout power, a strong jaw and deceptively quick feet, McGregor conquered multiple UFC divisions in little time, rising in starpower with each incredible knockout. Between 2015 and 2016, he captured title belts in two divisions, capping off an incredible rags-to-riches story in the process.

But few would deny that Conor McGregor’s mouth has propelled him to stardom as much or more than his fighting ability. He’s one of the biggest trash-talkers in all sports, and has about as many diehard haters as diehard fans.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Like him or not, people have put their money where Conor’s mouth is, and he’s racked up a sizeable fortune as a result.

How did Conor McGregor rise to prominence?

Born in Ireland in 1988, McGregor played multiple sports as a child and took up boxing at the age of 12 to defend himself against bullies and help his confidence. But money was hard to come by when he was young, so he took up a job as an apprentice plumber as a teenager, collecting welfare to make ends meet.

In an interview with The Guardian, McGregor said that the job “just wasn’t for him,” and he decided to start training to fight professionally instead. He went amateur in 2007, winning his first fight with a first-round TKO. Within a year, he went pro and quickly caught the attention of some very powerful people.

From 2008 to 2012, McGregor mostly fought for regional promotions in Ireland and the UK, compiling a 12-2 record and growing in prominence with Cage Warriors. All 12 of his wins were finishes, and none went past the second round.

After winning two belts with Cage Warriors in 2012, McGregor got a visit from UFC President Dana White, who promptly offered him a contract. Within months, McGregor was ready for his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage, who he knocked out in 67 seconds, scoring a $60,000 payday in the process.

That win was the first of seven straight victories in the UFC Octagon – and against some tough opponents too. Future champions like Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier were both knocked out in his first four fights, and by 2015 he was ready to challenge for titles.

When did Conor McGregor win his first UFC titles?

At UFC 189, his first main event on pay-per-view, McGregor faced Chad Mendes for the interim UFC featherweight title. Mendes lasted longer than all but one of McGregor’s UFC opponents up to that point before being knocked at 4:57 of the second round. With that win, Conor McGregor had his first UFC title, and was ready to take on Jose Aldo in a title-unification bout.

McGregor and Aldo had one of the most iconic press conference clashes of all-time prior to UFC 194, with McGregor stealing Aldo’s title belt off the table and nearly coming to blows with the undisputed UFC champion. The fight itself didn’t last long, with McGregor knocking Aldo out just 13 seconds after the opening bell.

In the months that followed, McGregor left the featherweight division behind and set his sights on more title gold. Standing in his way was Nate Diaz, who he split a pair of hotly contested and epic fights in 2016 before getting his shot at UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Like Mendes and Aldo though, Alvarez didn’t last long. McGregor knocked Alvarez out in the second round, capturing the lightweight title belt to become the first ever champion of two UFC divisions at the same time, a feat he dubs “Champ Champ.”

Having conquered the UFC and on top of the world by 2017, McGregor sought more high-profile opponents in more lucrative fights.

How much money did Conor McGregor make from his fight with Floyd Mayweather?

By 2017, McGregor was UFC’s biggest star. But while he was making his millions and flashing his cash at every turn, he wasn’t earning the kind of money that would make even an NFL safety blush.

That all changed in 2017 when McGregor challenged boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather to one of the biggest boxing prize fights in history. Mayweather had been retired for nearly two years at that point, but was more than willing to take on someone with limited in-ring experience if the price was right.

The price was definitely right for both Mayweather and McGregor. With a guaranteed $100 million for Mayweather and $30 million for McGregor, the two signed on the dotted line.

“The Money Fight” turned out to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of all-time, with Mayweather winning by TKO in the 10th round. He never knocked McGregor down though, a fact that McGregor takes great pride in.

When all was said and done, the two fighters earned far more than the guaranteed payout. McGregor himself has said that he pocketed well over $100 million in total. (Mayweather made off with around $280 million for a relatively easy win.)

So in one fight, McGregor goes from a UFC star earning a few million a fight, to one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

How much is Conor McGregor worth today?

McGregor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather catapulted him into global prominence. He’s picked up millions in endorsement deals with Monster Energy, Burger King, Reebok, Bud Light and Beats by Dre.

On top of his endorsements, McGregor has launched a handful of brands in fashion and whiskey. He is partnered with David August in the “August McGregor” men’s suits clothing line. He is also the founder and owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

As for his in-ring endeavors, McGregor has appeared in the UFC only twice since the Mayweather fight. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title he had vacated, but lost by submission in the fourth round. After a brief “retirement,” McGregor returned to the Octagon in January 2020 and easily beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round.

Both fights earned McGregor a big payday though. He got around $50 million from fighting Nurmagomedov, and more for beating Cerrone.

All told, Conor McGregor boasts a net worth of $120 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who are Conor McGregor’s wife and children?

Conor McGregor has yet to tie the knot, but he’s been off the market for over a decade. He has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008, and proposed to her this year.

McGregor and Devlin have two children together: Conor Jack McGregor, born in 2017; and Croia McGregor, born in 2019.

What kind of house does McGregor have?

McGregor owns two luxury mansions, one in his native Ireland, and one in Marbella, Spain.

His primary residence is the Ireland home, which he bought in 2019. The multi-million dollar mansion has with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and games room. McGregor also made sure to equip it with his own personal gym.

For holidays along the gorgeous European waterfronts, McGregor goes to Marbella, where his luxury development in The Heights awaits. The villa comes with a gym, a home spa and large outdoor swimming pool – directly accessible from the bedroom. A massive dining area overlooks the ocean and he can also gaze out onto the coast while relaxing in his hot tub.

From 2015 to 2017, McGregor’s Las Vegas home was “The Mac Mansion,” a 12,000-square foot home located only 15 minutes from the Vegas Strip. An ideal location for someone who wants to be close to where the fights are.

What kinds of cars does McGregor have?

There are few things Conor McGregor loves more than luxury cars, and the UFC megastar indulges that love all the time.

BMWs, Cadillacs, Mercedes-Benzs, and Range Rovers are some of the lower-end vehicles owns.

The crown jewels of his collection are four Rolls-Royces – a $300,000 Phantom, a customized Rolls-Royce Ghost, two $400,000 Rolls-Royce Dawns – a $200,000 orange McLaren 650, an ultra-rare Lamborghini Huracan Avio and this incredible Lamborghini Aventador that literally shoots flames from the exhaust:

Conor McGregor knows how to live the good life, and he’s earned it by talking the talk and (usually) walking the walk.

While recent legal troubles have kept him in the public eye for some of the wrong reasons, his return to the Octagon next year should keep his head in the game.

The MMA world has never seen anything like Conor McGregor, and all we can do is stand in awe.