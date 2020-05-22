Conor McGregor Releases Training Video Ahead Of UFC’s Fight Island

Conor McGregor hasn’t been booked for any fights since his decisive win over Donald Cerrone in January.

But a recent training video of “The Notorious” could hint that he’s getting ready for UFC’s “Fight Island.” Taking to Instagram earlier this week, McGregor posted a video of himself jogging down a street shirtless, with his father and son following him on a bike. His dog Hugo is also tagging along.

The timing of the video is certainly raising eyebrows, as it comes right as Dana White and the UFC are undergoing efforts to put on an event on a private island. Needless to say, such a bold idea would maximize profit if their biggest star was on the card.

McGregor’s options are more wide open than ever based on the latest UFC results. Justin Gaethje upset Tony Ferguson to win the UFC interim lightweight championship, leaving both fighters in his sights. Of course, there’s also the long-anticipated rematch with undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to consider.

“Three generations of McGregor and our dog Hugo,” McGregor wrote. The video has received over 4.2 million views in two days.

The UFC have successfully put on three straight events at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. But their schedule for the upcoming months – which is usually packed in the summer – is fairly open.

If things improve from a lockdown perspective, we could see just about every one of Conor McGregor’s potential opponents available if and when “Fight Island” becomes a reality.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor take on at Fight Island?