Dana White Shares Latest On Conor McGregor’s Future

When we last checked in with Conor McGregor, it became very clear that his future is not in baseball. Everyone wants to see McGregor back in the Octagon, contending for titles again.

McGregor remains perhaps the most famous UFC fighter in the world. The results haven’t been there though, with three losses in his last four fights, dating back to the infamous October 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The last two have come to Dustin Poirier. Back in July, the fight was stopped after McGregor broke his leg during the bout. McGregor had knocked out Poirier for his 16th MMA win back in 2014, but lost to him in both January and July of this year.

Dana White discussed McGregor’s future during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show Wednesday. He says that McGregor’s leg remains a big concern when it comes to getting a new bout on the books.

Dana White says he doesn't know how fast Conor McGregor's broken leg can recover https://t.co/VFFf24Yq0b — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) September 23, 2021

“This kid needs to heal up,” White told Rome, amid hints that McGregor could conceivably fight a third time in 2021. “I don’t know how fast that leg is going to recover.

“It’s basically going to be all about when can he start kicking again and, more importantly, when can he start taking kicks again. That will determine when he fights again.”

Conor McGregor says that he is feeling good, and has started kicking again. YouTuber Adam’s Apple spotted McGregor in New York last week, and the fighter gave a brief update on where things stand.

“I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. “That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.

The 33-year old Dublin native has a 22-6 career record after the back-to-back losses to Poirier. We’ll see if he manages an impressive comeback before the calendar turns to 2022, but the most important thing is that he’s back to 100-percent before he gets back in the Octagon.

[The Irish Sun]