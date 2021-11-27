Conor McGregor Offers Update On His Recovery

It’s been a while since we’ve heard much about UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 33-year-old has suffered a number of humiliating losses these past few years. His most recent, an injury TKO at the hands of Dustin Poirier, was accompanied by a devastating leg injury.

McGregor shared an update on his recovery via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

“The fibula is fully healed,” McGregor announced. “The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!”

It’s going to be a bit longer until Conor McGregor is 100 percent. It’s plausible he’s not ready to fight until next summer.

It’s been reported that McGregor and Poirier have already agreed to a fourth fight. But Poirier recently said he’s not really thinking about fighting McGregor a fourth time.

“As far as right now, [the Conor McGregor trilogy] is in the past. I’m not even thinking about that. He says a lot of s***. Keep talking,” Poirier said, via MMA Junkie.

That would be a pretty big blow to Conor McGregor’s ego if Dustin Poirier turns him down for a fourth fight. We don’t blame him, though.

The reality is McGregor isn’t anywhere near the fighter he once was, and his act has grown old.

However, if he can return to 100 percent at some point in 2022 there’s no doubt Dana White will find him a marquee fight.