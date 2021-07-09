Conor McGregor Posts Simple Message Before Fight vs. Dustin Poirier

After months of trash-talking, Conor McGregor is just over 36 hours away from taking on Dustin Poirier in a rubber match at UFC 264 to avenge his loss earlier this year. But McGregor still has a little more to say about Poirier before their big fight.

Taking to Instagram early this morning, McGregor wanted to remind Poirier and the rest of the world just how big he is. He posted an image of himself looking sideways with the message “The world’s highest paid athlete.”

McGregor is referring to his ranking as the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes earlier this year. It’s a feat he wears with as much or more pride as any of the accolades he’s won inside The Octagon.

He now has a net worth believed to be upwards of $200 million. And he’s found no difficulty at all in figuring out how to spend his newfound wealth.

But while Conor McGregor has had no problem stacking Ws for his bank account, getting wins in The Octagon has been a different story.

Since 2017, McGregor is 1-2 in UFC fights and 0-1 in professional boxing. He lost via TKO to Floyd Mayweather in “The Money Fight” and then lost a UFC lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

After spending the year 2019 out of fighting entirely, he returned in 2020 and beat Donald Cerrone by TKO at UFC 246. One year later though, he lost to Poirier at UFC 257, suffering his first TKO loss in the process.

McGregor has said his mind wasn’t on the fight against Poirier. But he plans to give “The Diamond” his full attention tomorrow night.