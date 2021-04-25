Conor McGregor Reacts To Chris Weidman’s Devastating Injury

UFC legend Conor McGregor became the latest member of the MMA community to send his best wishes to Chris Weidman, after the latter suffered a gruesome injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

The two-time UFC champion took to Twitter early on Sunday morning to wish Weidman a full recovery and explain why he thought the leg injury might’ve occurred.

“Hoping Chris Weidman has full recovery! Never nice to see,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Crazy is the calf kick. No skill, balance, or flexibility, or anything does it take. It’s like watching a punt of a pig skin in the 50s. Up the yard! Crazy how it can go either way. One great for you, or real bad against.”

Weidman suffered the injury on Saturday night in his bout against Uriah Hall. He attempted to land a kick on Hall’s calf, but snapped his leg upon contact. The fight was stopped, Hall was awarded the win and Weidman was carted off on a stretcher.

Hoping Chris Weidman has full recovery! Never nice to see.

Crazy is the calf kick. No skill, balance, or flexibility, or anything does it take. It’s like watching a punt of a pig skin in the 50s. Up the yard!

Crazy how it can go either way. One great for you, or real bad against — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

He had to have a load of micro fractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. He hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear.

Careful on them kicks lads! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Thankfully, Weidman was able to undergo surgery after the fight and has already started his recovery. His wife, Maravi, posted a picture of Chris after the surgery and gave an update on her husband’s status.

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord!” Maravi Weidman wrote on Instagram.

“My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidman’s are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home.”

Hopefully, Chris Weidman is able to fully recover and get back into the octagon when he’s ready.