Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao In Boxing Match

On Friday afternoon, UFC star Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share an update on his fighting future.

Unfortunately for UFC fans, it doesn’t sound like that future will be in the Octagon – at least not right now. Instead, the former UFC title holder said he’s headed back to the boxing ring.

McGregor tweeted he plans to fight Manny Pacquiao in boxing match in “the Middle East.” ESPN spoke with McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, who confirmed the news.

“The McGregor-Pacquiao boxing match would take place in late December or early January, Attar said,” ESPN noted. “The Middle East is one of a few locations being discussed to host the fight, he added.”

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

In several tweets he posted on Friday, McGregor made it clear he’s not happy with his UFC schedule. He knocked out Donald Cerrone in his last fight and asked for another opportunity.

However, alleged messages with UFC president Dana White show he was not given that opportunity to return to the Octagon. Instead, it sounds like he’ll be taking his talents back to the boxing ring.

In 2017, the UFC co-promoted a McGregor boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. That became one of the most-lucrative fighting events in history.

McGregor clearly got a taste for the wealth that comes from a high profile boxing match and wants back in the game.

Attar said the fight could take place “in the coming months.”