Conor McGregor Sends Message Before Huge Fight vs. Dustin Poirier

On Saturday, Conor McGregor (22-4) returns to The Octagon for a UFC 257 showdown with former UFC champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC).

The McGregor-Poirier fight will be a rematch of a meeting they had at UFC 178 back in 2014. McGregor won the fight fight with a first round TKO, the first knockout loss of Poirier’s career.

McGregor has already pledged to knock Poirier out again, but he had another message ahead of the fight. Taking to Instagram, McGregor said he’s “bringing the hot sauce” to UFC 257.

“Bringing the hot sauce tomorrow night!” McGregor wrote. “Let’s go!”

The fight will be McGregor’s first in over a year. He last fought at UFC 246, knocking out UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Conor McGregor briefly retired last year, choosing to focus on one of his many business ventures. But the retirement of arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up the UFC lightweight division he once dominated. McGregor came out of retirement and was promptly put into a fight with Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

It’s widely believed that a rematch between McGregor and Khabib could be in the cards depending on the outcome of the Poirier fight. Khabib has beaten both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but a rematch with McGregor could be the biggest UFC fight of all-time.

No matter the stakes, we can expect a high-paced fight as McGregor brings his incredible knockout power to The Octagon.

Who will win the fight: Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?