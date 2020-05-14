Conor McGregor Shares Heartfelt Message For Khabib’s Father

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged revealing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, was in critical condition.

According to TMZ, Abdulmanap, who also trains Khabib, is in “critical condition” as he battles pneumonia. Per the report, Abdulmanap needed to be placed into a medically-induced coma.

Not long after the report emerged, fellow UFC lightweight Conor McGregor sent a message to the Nurmagomedov family. He sent prayers to Khabib and his family during his father’s illness.

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time,” McGregor said.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Khabib and McGregor have had their differences in the past. Even recently, McGregor sent a few not-so-nice messages to Nurmagomedov as he looks for a rematch of their title fight.

Khabib was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson last weekend at UFC 249. However, he was unable to travel and the fight was called off.

Justin Gaetjhe defeated Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title. After his father’s illness, Khabib could take even more time away from the Octagon instead of returning to defend his title.

It looks like we’ll have to wait a while to see a Khabib and McGregor rematch.

Our thoughts are with the Nurmagomedov family.