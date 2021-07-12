Conor McGregor Shares Update On Recovery Timeline

In one of the more gruesome UFC injuries in recent memory, Conor McGregor snapped his lower leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier. After getting surgery on Sunday, McGregor offered his fans an update on his recovery timeline.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor posted a one-minute video from his hospital bed, taken after his successful surgery. He said that he’s going to be in crutches for about six weeks and that he’ll begin rehab afterwards.

McGregor revealed that he suffered a clean break in his tibia during the fight. Per TMZ Sports, doctors inserted a rod in his tibia, while his fibula was fixed with plates and screws.

In a separate tweet, McGregor said that surgery went “excellent” and that he’s already feeling better. “Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! Six weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless.”

Pinpointing the exact moment where Conor McGregor broke his tibia has been a challenge. But in the waning seconds of the first round of the fight, McGregor fell backwards and his leg gave out.

After a quick word with the doctors, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight and awarded Dustin Poirier a TKO win via doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor has adamantly maintained that Poirier’s win is illegitimate, and UFC president Dana White has made it clear that another fight between McGregor and Poirier will take place.

McGregor has to heal up from his injury though, and that could sideline him through the end of 2021.

Don’t count him out though. When Conor McGregor sets his mind to something, not many things can stop him.