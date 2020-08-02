The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Conor McGregor Had A 2-Word Response To Apparent Call-Out

Conor McGregor celebrates his win at UFC 246.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor prepares for his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“Retired” UFC star Conor McGregor had a two-word response to an apparent call-out from a fellow fighter earlier this week.

McGregor, 32, announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year. However, it appears the Ireland native might be up for a comeback bout.

The legendary UFC fighter appeared to respond to a fight message from Russian-born fighter Khamzat Chimaev, who had asked for a fight with one of the sport’s biggest stars.

“I accept!” McGregor said in response.

It’s unclear what exactly McGregor was saying “I accept!” to, but it sure looked like he was responding to Chimaev.

The Russian-born fighter had called out several of UFC’s top stars on Twitter earlier in the day.

I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then responded to McGregor’s “I accept!” tweet, telling UFC president Dana White to get the fight ready.

Call your uncle Dana White I will be ready,” he wrote in response to McGregor’s tweet.

Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15. He’s 8-0-0 as a professional fighter. Perhaps he’ll get that big fight later this year.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.