Conor McGregor’s Coach Makes Blunt Admission About UFC 264 Injury

Fans watching UFC 264 were collectively horrified by the gruesome injury Conor McGregor suffered in the main event against Dustin Poirier. But McGregor’s MMA coach says that the former two-division UFC champion may not have been at his healthiest when he broke his leg.

In a recent interview with Laura Sanko, MMA coach John Kavanagh revealed that McGregor was battling an ankle injury in preparation for the fight with Poirier. Kavanagh wouldn’t go so far as to say that contributed to the tibia fracture McGregor suffered. But he didn’t rule it out either.

“Little bit of that ankle injury had been aggravated during the camp,” Kavanaugh said. “We’d gotten a scan on it. Did that have a small part to play in weakening it? I don’t know…

“They say, you think when you look at an MRI or a CAT scan, it’s perfect. But they say it’s like listening to an engine. A very skilled mechanic can maybe pick up something off it, but it’s not till you open it up that you see it. There might’ve been something in there. It would seem unusual that a young, healthy, fit man could wrap his foot around an elbow without there have been something there before. But you can sort of play those guessing games all day long.”

McGregor suffered the injury on a checked kick in the first round. In the waning seconds of that round, his leg gave out and snapped, forcing an end to the fight via TKO.

Conor McGregor ultimately suffered a clean break of his tibia that required surgery. In a recent video, McGregor said that he’s going to be on crutches for at least six weeks before he can start rehab.

Once he’s recovered – whenever that is – he’ll get a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier.

We haven’t seen the last of Conor McGregor in the UFC’s Octagon.

[Wimp2Warrior]