Dana White Announces Massive UFC Fight Coming This Summer

On Wednesday afternoon, UFC fans finally learned who would be the next opponent for heavyweight title holder Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou knocked out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in devastating fasion at UFC 260 just a few months ago. After that win, Ngannou will defend the belt for the very first time.

So, who will his next opponent be? Danas White said Derrick Lewis will fight Ngannou next, according to a report from Yahoo Sports insider Kevin Iole. He also noted that the fight will take place in Houston and will “likely” be scheduled fur some time in August.

“FWIW, White said Derrick Lewis will fight Francis Ngannou next, and it will be in Houston, LIKELY in August,” he said on Twitter.

FWIW, White said Derrick Lewis will fight Francis Ngannou next, and it will be in Houston, LIKELY in August. I'll have full details on my story on @YahooSports — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 26, 2021

Fans have been waiting for Dana White to announce a fight between Ngannou and longtime light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, White said that Jones was asking for $30 million to even consider fighting for the heavyweight belt.

Jones refuted that claim, but didn’t say how much money he was looking for.

“I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or,” Jones tweeted.

While it won’t be Jones-Ngannou, a Lewis-Ngannou fight will give fans plenty to be excited about. Two of the hardest punchers in the history of the sport will go toe-to-toe.