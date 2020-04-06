Dana White Announces New Plan For UFC 249

When Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of the UFC 249 main event, there were questions whether the pay-per-view would go on as scheduled.

But UFC president Dana White wasn’t about to let the hard work that went into the event go to waste. He’s found a new matchup for the UFC 249 main event.

On Monday, White announced that the new main event will be Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson (25-3) versus Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje (21-2). Per the announcement, the fight has been signed and will be for the interim UFC lightweight title belt.

However, the location of the bout is still unannounced. Assuming he hasn’t already done so, White will need to find a state athletic commission that will sanction the fight.

As excited as people are for the fight, many are questioning Ferguson’s wisdom in accepting it on such short notice. Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak – all wins by knockout – and is one of the top lightweight contenders in the UFC.

Most people would agree that Justin Gaethje isn’t the kind of opponent you schedule on short notice.

Should Ferguson lose the fight, the likelihood of him ever fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov (or Conor McGregor) will certainly shrink.

But as interesting as it is to question the wisdom of making the fight, it should be an exciting one.

