Nearly seven years ago, Conor McGregor stopped Dustin Poirier in the very first round of their bout in the Octagon back in 2014.

Earlier this year, Poirier avenged the loss with a second-round TKO of McGregor in a dominant performance. Not long after that second fight took place, the duo agreed to settle the score.

That’s right, McGregor-Poirier part three is happening. Earlier this month, the duo signed their contracts and it was announced they would be fighting later this month.

McGregor hinted that July 10th would be the date for the event. Well, on Wednesday morning, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor vs. Poirier III will take place in Las Vegas – in front of a 100-percent capacity crowd – on July 10.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

Earlier this month, McGregor had a bold message for Poirier ahead of their third fight.

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about,” McGregor said on Twitter. “Adjust and absolutely f–king destroy!”

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

McGregor was on top of the UFC world six years ago when he took down Jose Aldo in the first 13 second of the first round to unify the featherweight title. At the time, he owned a 19-2 record.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, he hasn’t been able to live up to the same standard. He’s just 3-3 in his last six fights.

We’ll find out on July 10 if he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.