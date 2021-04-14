The Spun

Dana White Announces Official Date For Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Fight

Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregorABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nearly seven years ago, Conor McGregor stopped Dustin Poirier in the very first round of their bout in the Octagon back in 2014.

Earlier this year, Poirier avenged the loss with a second-round TKO of McGregor in a dominant performance. Not long after that second fight took place, the duo agreed to settle the score.

That’s right, McGregor-Poirier part three is happening. Earlier this month, the duo signed their contracts and it was announced they would be fighting later this month.

McGregor hinted that July 10th would be the date for the event. Well, on Wednesday morning, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor vs. Poirier III will take place in Las Vegas – in front of a 100-percent capacity crowd – on July 10.

Earlier this month, McGregor had a bold message for Poirier ahead of their third fight.

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about,” McGregor said on Twitter. “Adjust and absolutely f–king destroy!”

McGregor was on top of the UFC world six years ago when he took down Jose Aldo in the first 13 second of the first round to unify the featherweight title. At the time, he owned a 19-2 record.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, he hasn’t been able to live up to the same standard. He’s just 3-3 in his last six fights.

We’ll find out on July 10 if he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.