Dana White Announces What’s Next For UFC Star Jon Jones

Things have been quiet for UFC superstar Jon Jones since he vacated his Light Heavyweight belt in an effort to move up to the Heavyweight division. But it looks like UFC President Dana White has big plans for him.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Dana White said that Jones could be back in action this summer. He indicated that Jones will fight the winner of the upcoming title fight between UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

Miocic and Ngannou are set to fight at UFC 260 in March. UFC doesn’t currently have any cards set up for the summer. But putting Jon “Bones” Jones back in action will turn almost any card into a must-buy pay-per-view event.

Jones has never fought at the heavyweight class but has long since conquered the light heavyweight division. He has never been beaten in a UFC title fight, and has knocked off a mix of UFC legends, established stars and up-and-comers.

Jon Jones to Fight Winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, Dana White Says https://t.co/ELjZdhGywt — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2021

But Jon Jones’ first foray into the heavyweight division will be a tough one, no matter who wins the fight at UFC 260.

Miocic and Ngannou have 26 knockouts between them, and nearly all of them are devastating.

The more interesting fighter to Jon Jones might be Miocic, who boasts two wins over Jones’ longtime nemesis Daniel Cormier. Jones and Miocic are the only fighters to beat Cormier at all.

Ngannou lost to Miocic at UFC 220, but has largely dominated the heavyweight ranks for over five years now.

Whoever Jon Jones fights, we’re going to get one hell of a show.