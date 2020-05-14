Dana White Blasts New York Times Reporter In A NSFW Rant

UFC president Dana White aired out his grievances with the New York Times in a very-NSFW press conference Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

White was asked about a recent feature from the newspaper detailing instances where UFC reportedly did not follow protocols from its “Jacksonville Event Operations Plan” during recent events. The plan is the company’s guidelines for keeping fighters and individuals involved safe from COVID-19.

Among other things, the article mentions that while the operations document says that there would be no face-to-face interviews, Joe Rogan interviewed fighters in the Octagon during UFC 249 last weekend and Daniel Cormier did the same last night. The UFC’s no-handshake rule has also been broken on multiple occasions.

Regardless of this, White is not happy with the Times or the writer of the piece, Kevin Draper. He blasted both last night following UFC on ESPN+ 29.

“F–k that guy. F–k that guy,” White said during the post-fight news conference, via MMAJunkie. “You know what happened with that guy? That guy who’s never covered the sport was writing a story about Endeavor (UFC’s parent company) and then the UFC was one of the Endeavor … you know. And what happened when this guy and this paper covered the UFC – when they’ve never covered it before? What do you think happened? “This f—ing story was huge. They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t care give a s–t what that guy thinks or what he has to say, what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling traffic.”

Both of the recent UFC events have been held behind closed doors at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The company has another event coming up this Saturday: UFC on ESPN 8.

We’ll see if fighters, broadcasters and other personnel follow coronavirus protocols more stringently.

Even if they don’t, it doesn’t seem like White is too concerned.