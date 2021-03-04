Dana White Comments On UFC’s Release Of 2 Popular Fighters

A pair of popular MMA fighters were released from UFC this week, but UFC President Dana White says there’s nothing personal about the moves.

On Wednesday, UFC informed competitors Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos that they were being released. In an interview with TMZ, White says the decision was performance-based only.

“If you look up what they’ve done recently … you look at their age … you look at everything that’s going on, it’s pretty self-explanatory,” White said, adding that “nothing happened behind the scenes.”

Overeem, 40, is coming off a loss and is 6-4 in his last 10 fights. The heavyweight fighter, who had been with UFC, called his time with the organization “the experience of a lifetime” in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, was on a four-fight losing streak. He joined UFC in 2008 and said in an Instagram post he intends to keep fighting.

“Age gets us all, man,” White said of the duo.