Dana White Gives Injury Update On Conor McGregor

The injury Conor McGregor suffered during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 had many fans around the world searching for the nearest barf bag. And judging by what UFC president Dana White said, it was just as serious as it looked.

Speaking to the media after the event, White said that McGregor will be going in for immediate surgery on Sunday. But he would not speculate as to how long it might take for McGregor to recover.

“All that stuff, you can’t do the hypotheticals in this sport,” White said. “It’s all about timing and what’s going on and what has happened since then. We’ve got to see how this whole thing plays out. Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, how much rehab and therapy he’s going to need. You know.”

McGregor suffered his injury in the waning seconds of the first round. His lower leg appeared to snap and the fight was ended immediately. Poirier was awarded a TKO victory.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will have surgery in the morning #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/kqrYUqk0AQ — Body Politic Sports (@__BodyPolSports) July 11, 2021

As for the potential length of McGregor’s recovery, one therapist diagnosed the injury as a fibula fracture with a possible tibia injury. A full recovery is likely, but a minimum of three months recovery is on the table. Though that recovery time could be longer depending on the severity.

Judging by how the leg twisted, it seems pretty severe.

Warning graphic:

At least a fibula fracture for Connor McGregor, possible tibia as well. Not an open fracture (bone pierces skin), full recovery likely. Likely requires surgery, at least 3+ months rehab. Possibly much longer depending on severity #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/VsbgGz9XRz — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 11, 2021

UFC fans were hoping that the third McGregor-Poirier fight would be the last one. But after the way this one ended, fans will wait as long as needed for a fourth fight.

Fortunately for them, Dana White is ready to give it to them.

How long will it take for Conor McGregor to recover from his injury?