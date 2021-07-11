Dana White Gives Injury Update On Conor McGregor

The Spun

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland is carried out of the arena on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in the first round of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The injury Conor McGregor suffered during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 had many fans around the world searching for the nearest barf bag. And judging by what UFC president Dana White said, it was just as serious as it looked.

Speaking to the media after the event, White said that McGregor will be going in for immediate surgery on Sunday. But he would not speculate as to how long it might take for McGregor to recover.

“All that stuff, you can’t do the hypotheticals in this sport,” White said. “It’s all about timing and what’s going on and what has happened since then. We’ve got to see how this whole thing plays out. Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, how much rehab and therapy he’s going to need. You know.”

McGregor suffered his injury in the waning seconds of the first round. His lower leg appeared to snap and the fight was ended immediately. Poirier was awarded a TKO victory.

As for the potential length of McGregor’s recovery, one therapist diagnosed the injury as a fibula fracture with a possible tibia injury. A full recovery is likely, but a minimum of three months recovery is on the table. Though that recovery time could be longer depending on the severity.

Judging by how the leg twisted, it seems pretty severe.

UFC fans were hoping that the third McGregor-Poirier fight would be the last one. But after the way this one ended, fans will wait as long as needed for a fourth fight.

Fortunately for them, Dana White is ready to give it to them.

