Dana White Has A Brutally Honest Comment On Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White had a brutally honest comment on Jon Jones following his remarks on social media.

White and Jones have been going at each other for about a week. Negotiations for a major bout between Jones and Francis Ngannou have been unsuccessful.

Jones sent a message to White on Twitter on Sunday morning. His point was pretty clear.

“You’re talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract,” he wrote.

White responded to Jones’ claims during a UFC press conference on Saturday. He appeared to reference Jones’ legal troubles.

“He can do whatever he wants,” White said on Saturday. “He wants to sit out, fight, he can do whatever. He can say whatever he wants publicly. It’s his God-given right in America. He can say whatever he wants. When he’s ready to come back, he can.

“In one of his tweets, he said I tarnished his name. I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you.”

Jones has been arrested on multiple occasions, most recently pleading guilty to a DWI charge in New Mexico in March.

Jones is arguably the most-gifted fighter in UFC history, but he’s also dealt with multiple outside-of-the-octagon issues. The latest spat between Jones and White is among them.