Dana White Has A NSFW Message For A Boxing Executive

UFC President Dana White had a NSFW message for a prominent boxing executive while speaking to reporters on Saturday night.

The UFC held another event at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The sport was the first in the United States to get back in action during the pandemic. Later this summer, UFC will go to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi for events in July.

White spoke on UFC’s standing within the sports world – and specifically ESPN – on Saturday night. In the process, he took a shot at Top Rank boxing executive Bob Arum.

“When we first started on ESPN. You know if you look at the ESPN totem pole right. We had NFL, Major League Baseball…NBA, these guys, right? We were down, right, we were like one notch above cornhole okay,” White told reporters.

Now, UFC is surging in the rankings. Boxing, meanwhile, might not be doing as well.

“Now we sit at a much better place on the ESPN totem pole than we did when we signed this deal a year and a half ago. And… uh which by the way… cornhole almost out-rated Top Rank the other night for their live fights. So congratulations to Top Rank and Bob Arum,” White said.

He then added: “Just wanted to give him a shout out. Good job Bob, you’re f–kin brilliant. You d–khead.”

Oh my god. Uncle Dana with a killshot on Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing. pic.twitter.com/t4ERtMYGS5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 14, 2020

Top Rank had fighting cards on June 9 and June 11. However, they have not experienced the same level success as UFC, at least when it comes to the TV ratings.