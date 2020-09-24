The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dana White Has Reacted To Colby Covington’s Controversial Comments

Dana White speaking to the media.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

UFC president Dana White has weighed in on the controversial comments made by 32-year-old fighter Colby Covington.

Covington, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, made some controversial comments following his win over Tyron Woodley. He got into a heated exchange with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Covington made some references to Usman being born in Nigeria and took some shots at Woodley.

He reportedly described Woodley, who has been a supporter of Black Lives Matter, as “a communist, a Marxist, [someone] standing up for lifelong criminals.”

White, who also supports President Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, was asked about Covington’s remarks on Thursday morning. He made it clear that the UFC is not going to “muzzle” anyone.

“These guys all have their own causes, things, their own beliefs. We don’t muzzle anybody here,” White said, per ESPN. “We let everybody speak their mind. I don’t know what he said that was racist. I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said.”

Several UFC fighters have spoken out about Covington, calling his comments racist.

Covington, meanwhile, received a congratulatory phone call from President Trump following his win on Saturday.

“You are a great fighter,” President Trump said. “You make it look so easy. I don’t know how you do it. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight. You were great.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.