Dana White Has Reacted To Colby Covington’s Controversial Comments

UFC president Dana White has weighed in on the controversial comments made by 32-year-old fighter Colby Covington.

Covington, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, made some controversial comments following his win over Tyron Woodley. He got into a heated exchange with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Covington made some references to Usman being born in Nigeria and took some shots at Woodley.

He reportedly described Woodley, who has been a supporter of Black Lives Matter, as “a communist, a Marxist, [someone] standing up for lifelong criminals.”

White, who also supports President Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, was asked about Covington’s remarks on Thursday morning. He made it clear that the UFC is not going to “muzzle” anyone.

“These guys all have their own causes, things, their own beliefs. We don’t muzzle anybody here,” White said, per ESPN. “We let everybody speak their mind. I don’t know what he said that was racist. I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said.”

UFC president Dana White said the promotion will not “muzzle anybody,” when he was asked early Thursday morning about backlash to recent Colby Covington comments — https://t.co/4UNItvcySQ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2020

Several UFC fighters have spoken out about Covington, calling his comments racist.

Covington, meanwhile, received a congratulatory phone call from President Trump following his win on Saturday.

“You are a great fighter,” President Trump said. “You make it look so easy. I don’t know how you do it. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight. You were great.”