Dana White Has Reacted To Conor McGregor’s Retirement

Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement has raised a lot of eyebrows in the MMA world, particularly from UFC president Dana White.

Speaking to the media after UFC 250, White said that McGregor’s decision likely comes from his frustration in not being able to fight. He explained that the logistics of putting together a suitable fight for McGregor have been harder than usual.

“He’s been wanting to fight,” White said. “He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it. It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now? Do you want to fight (Tony) Ferguson? He called out (Jorge) Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f–king million and that’s where we are right now.”

McGregor returned to the octagon this past January and promptly beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds. It was his first fight since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and his first win since 2016.

But over the past four years, McGregor has expanded his portfolio to a wide variety of advertising and business ventures.

McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather made him one of the wealthiest UFC fighters ever.

So it’s fair to say that McGregor doesn’t need to fight again for the money.

For Conor McGregor, returning to UFC and working with Dana White again may ultimately come down to how badly he wants to get back in the octagon.