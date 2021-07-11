Dana White Makes Decision On Future Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Fight

UFC 264 was supposed to be the final fight between MMA stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. But after a freak injury closed the fight in anticlimactic fashion, UFC president Dana White has made his decision on a potential fourth fight.

Speaking to the media after UFC 264, White confirmed that there will be a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier. He believes that the fight didn’t finish properly and that the rivalry doesn’t deserve to end the way it did.

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way.”

White said that the fight will happen as soon as McGregor recovers from his injury. He added that McGregor is slated for surgery tomorrow.

Dana White just said a 4th fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will happen when McGregor has recovered from his injury. He goes into surgery tomorrow. #UFC264 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

As for the victorious Dustin Poirier, Dana White won’t exactly make him sit on his hands and wait. White also confirmed that a UFC Lightweight Championship title shot against reigning champion Charles Oliveira is up next.

It’s a shrewd move on White’s part, even though Poirier is completely deserving of a title shot.

If Poirier beats Oliveira to win the Lightweight belt, it sets up the fourth McGregor-Poirier fight as a title fight. And that would definitely draw up more interest, perhaps making it one of the most anticipated UFC fights ever.

There’s no love lost between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The two kept going at it with trash-talk long after the decision and interviews were over.

Whenever the fight happens, be it six months, 12 months or several years, UFC fans will be ready.