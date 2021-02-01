Dana White Names The UFC’s Greatest Fighter Ever

Dana White has witnessed plenty of legendary fighters over the years, but just one can be referred to as the all-time “GOAT.”

White participated in a rapid-fire interview with TMZ Sports this week. TMZ asked the UFC commissioner who he thinks the greatest fighter in the sport’s history is. He went with none other than Jon Jones.

It’s almost impossible to argue with Dana’s answer. Jones is 26-1 as a pro, and the one loss came as a result of a disqualification for an illegal elbow that’s still considered a controversial call to this day.

Of course, Jones’ career has been a bit tarnished by failed drug tests over the years. But it’s impossible to ignore what he’s done in the Octagon. According to White, Jones is the best to ever do it.

Dana White Says Jon Jones Is Greatest UFC Fighter Ever https://t.co/51HfjZOmyq — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2021

Jon Jones may be the greatest of all-time, but he isn’t the best current fighter. That title would have to go to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old is a perfect 29-0 with historic wins over fighters like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Of course at the moment, Khabib is retired – but most believe it’s only a matter of time before he steps back into the Octagon. So what’s he waiting for?

Khabib is looking for a challenge. He made light work of McGregor and Poirier. When the next up-and-comer rolls around, expect Khabib to entertain the idea of coming out of retirement.