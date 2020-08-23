Prominent Sports Figure To Speak At Republican National Convention

A prominent sports figure has reportedly been added to the speaking list at the Republican National Convention.

The Democratic National Convention took place last week. The convention featured several notable figures, including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who did a video with his wife and daughters.

The Republican National Convention is set to take place this week. A prominent sports figure has reportedly been added to the speaking list.

UFC president Dana White will reportedly speak on Thursday night.

NEW: UFC president Dana White will speak at the RNC on Thursday, per the Trump campaign — he also spoke at the '16 convention fwiw — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 23, 2020

Dana White has shown support for President Trump in the past and donated to his campaign. MMA Junkie notes that White credits President Trump for helping the UFC survive early on:

White has long hailed Trump for helping the UFC survive in its early dark days. When most were turning their nose up at the sport, Trump allowed UFC events to take place at his Atlantic City, N.J., casinos. White hasn’t forgotten that and has vocalized his support for Trump many times over the years.

It’s unclear at this point if Dana White’s speech will take place at the Republican National Convention or be done remotely.

The Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina this week. A small number of Republican figures will be in attendance for the event.