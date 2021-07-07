Dana White Reveals His Initial Thoughts On Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor isn’t for everyone due to his bold decisions and controversial remarks, but you can’t deny that he’s one of the most entertaining athletes in the world.

During a recent interview on FS1’s The Herd, UFC president Dana White recalled the first time he heard about McGregor. Even at a young age, McGregor was a polarizing figure.

“I was in Ireland one time and everybody was coming up to me talking about Conor McGregor,” White told Colin Cowherd. “So, when I got back from Ireland I talked to my matchmakers and they were like ‘Yeah, we know who he is.’ We were interested in signing him.”

White also revealed his initial impression of McGregor after they had dinner together.

“I met with him, had dinner with him. When I left that dinner, I called Lorenzo Fertitta and said, ‘Let me tell you what, I don’t know if this kid can fight, but if he can even throw a punch he’s going to be a huge star.’ This kid had personality for days and I liked him.”

It’s safe to say White made a smart business decision when he added McGregor to UFC’s roster.

White addressed McGregor’s upcoming match with Dustin Poirier during his time on The Herd.

“Is he hungry enough this Saturday to make another title run and can he beat Dustin Poirier? That’s, sort of, the narrative for this fight.”

McGregor won his initial bout against Poirier by first-round technical knockout, but came up short in the rematch back in January.

If McGregor loses to Poirier once again, there will certainly be some chatter about him potentially leaving the octagon for good.