Khabib Nurmagomedov added to his already impressive legacy on Saturday afternoon at UFC’s Fight Island in Dubai. And not just because he won.

The mixed martial arts fighter dominated his opponent Justin Gaethje en route to a second round submission on a triangle choke. With the win, Khabib improved to an undefeated 29-0 record.

Following the fight, news broke that make his victory seem even more impressive.

According to Shaheen Al-Shatti of The Athletic, Dana White claimed that Khabib broke his foot three weeks ago but didn’t tell anyone about the injury.

Dana White says at the post-fight presser that Khabib broke his foot three weeks ago and never told anyone. #UFC254 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 24, 2020

“We’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight,” White said. “Apparently he was in the hospital he broke his foot… So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that’s broken.”

Viewers of the fight definitely couldn’t tell that Khabib had suffered a serious injury just a few weeks before the event. The UFC fighter looked calm and collected as he made quick work of Gaethje.

Dana White solidifies @TeamKhabib in the goat discussion after hearing about his broken foot coming into this fight. [ #UFC254 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/RYcBH0CrUv — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

“He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet,” White said.

Still White’s announcement of Khabib’s broken foot wasn’t the most shocking news of the afternoon. The lightweight champion retired following the win, citing his father’s death as the primary reason for leaving mixed martial arts.

“This was my last fight. No way I’m going to come here without my father,” Khabib said.

While UFC fans may never see one of the sport’s greats compete again, Khabib’s mark on mixed martial arts has already been made.