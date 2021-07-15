Aside from the unsatisfying ending to the main event, UFC 264 seemingly went off without a hitch. But there was one issue with the broadcast fans didn’t see that has UFC president Dana White fuming.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White lamented that the broadcast failed to show former U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance. He said that he planned with his production team to show the former President sitting in attendance with his family.

White cited a combination of “a massive f-up” by the production team, technical issues and live television issues themselves as leading to that flub. He flatly denied that UFC broadcaster ESPN had anything to do with President Trump not being televised.

“We were getting ready to show him right between the co-main and main events, I think you remember that we showed OBJ,” White said. “We showed OBJ, then it was supposed to go to David Spade, 2 Chainz, and then the president, and we had some kinda glitch in the truck. Then the Conor fight ended up ending in the 2nd round so we never got a chance.”

“Let me tell you what, massive f*** up by my production team, but ya know, it’s live TV and these things happen.”

Dana White and the former president have been friends for many years. The Trump family have attended numerous UFC events over the past few years, particularly ones in New York City.

It’s indisputable that former President Trump is a massive ratings draw to anything and everything he attends. That combined with their friendship would no doubt have White fuming over failing to give him air time – regardless of whose fault it is.

The UFC production crew is probably going get a stern talking to in the coming days – if they haven’t already.