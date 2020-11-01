Dana White Shares His ‘Feeling’ With Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following last week’s win at UFC 254, we collectively took it a lot more seriously than the litany of times Conor McGregor did. But UFC president Dana White believes that “The Eagle” isn’t quite done despite what he said.

Appearing on The Zach Geib Show, White revealed that he and Khabib have been talking. He said that Khabib admitted to being “completely emotional” when he announced his retirement last week. As a result, White has “a feeling” that Khabib may want to come back.

“Khabib and I have been talking. He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight (with Justin Gaethje),” White said. “I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.”

It was an emotional night for Khabib to be sure. On top of getting an easy win in defense of his UFC lightweight title, it was his first fight since his father and trainer, Abdulmanap passed away earlier this year.

Dana White believes Khabib may come back for one more fight. pic.twitter.com/2S2MtFzjDN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2020

At 32 years of age, Khabib Nurmagomedov can do anything he wants with his life. He certainly has enough money to ensure he and his family never want for anything.

But The Eagle has been fighting since he was a child. Even with the loss of his beloved father, one can imagine that going into retirement when he so clearly has the skill to keep going can’t be easy.

That said, Khabib definitely deserves a break – perhaps a long one.

But if or when he is ready to return to the Octagon, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms.