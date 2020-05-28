Dana White Shares When UFC Might Have Event With Fans

Through all of the lockdown and pandemic craziness, Dana White and UFC have continued to put on events, though without fans in attendance.

But based on his recent comments, White and the UFC will eagerly jump at the first chance to get fans again. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White said that as soon as a location says it’s ready for fans again, he’ll be there.

Like most sports organizations, the UFC had to make a litany of changes to keep putting on shows. Five events have been canceled outright and many more have been postponed or moved elsewhere.

This past month the UFC put on three separate events – including the UFC 249 pay-per-view – at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance. Their next two events, slated to take place over the next two weekends, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Beyond that though, all future event venues are listed as “To Be Determined.”

I asked Dana White (@danawhite) today, if he had to guess, when will be the first UFC event with a live audience? He said he's lucky in that he can move his business around, and he's very aggressive — As soon as a location says it's ready for fans again, he's going. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 28, 2020

The UFC has faced its share of major hurdles in maintaining its programming though. Several fighters pulled out from infection concerns. Another fighter was pulled the day before a fight when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the venue.

But as restrictions across the United States start to relax, it’s becoming clear that sports leagues won’t keep fans out of the arenas forever.

How soon should Dana White and the UFC wait before letting fans back in?