Dana White Updates Status Of UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) has not fought since last September, but in the wake of his father’s passing, Dana White won’t rush him back.

In a press conference following UFC Fight Island 2, White made it clear that he won’t be the one to call Khabib first. Rather, he intends to wait until Khabib is good and ready to give him a call.

“He’s going to fight when he calls me,” White said. “Khabib’s dad just died. When he’s ready, he’ll let me know.”

Prior to the announcement, Khabib was slated for a announced bout at UFC 253 in Las Vegas for September 19. He was slated to take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

But given what’s happened, White is content to let Khabib take as much time as he needs. He doesn’t plan to strip Khabib of his UFC lightweight championship belt either.

Khabib’s father Abdulmanap passed away after a brutal bout with medical conditions brought on by COVID-19. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s passing was the latest in a series of setbacks keeping Khabib from returning to action.

The UFC lightweight champion had to cancel a planned bout with Tony Ferguson several months ago over virus concerns.

Khabib turns 32 in September and has yet to taste defeat in an MMA match. Everyone in the UFC lightweight division and several other divisions want to be the one to take the “0” out of his record.

But for now, Khabib deserves the right to take as much time as he needs to grieve for his father.