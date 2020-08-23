Dana White’s Response To Oscar De La Hoya Question Is Going Viral

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is reportedly planning on making a return to the ring. But UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem impressed.

Speaking to the media after last night’s UFC event in Las Vegas, White was asked to give his thoughts on De La Hoya’s return to boxing. In a response that’s since gone viral, White shrugged and said “Cocaine isn’t cheap” – a dig at De La Hoya’s past cocaine-based run-ins with the law.

“Cocaine isn’t cheap,” White said. “It’s expensive. You’ve got to make money.”

The response has garnered thousands of likes, comments and retweets since last night. Everyone online has called it everything from classless to a dig at UFC superstar Jon Jones.

Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t stepped in the ring since being retired in the eighth round by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. The former multi-division champion is 39-6 and 47 years old.

Substance use has been a bit of a problem for De La Hoya, though. He admitted to cocaine use and has been treated for alcoholism on multiple occasions. He was arrested for a DUI in 2017, though the charges were later dismissed.

De La Hoya doesn’t appear to be hurting for money though, despite what Dana White said. He reportedly has a net worth of $200 million with major assets such as his ownership share in the Houston Dynamo MLS team and of course his Golden Boy Promotions company.

