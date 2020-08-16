UFC star Daniel Cormier came up short in his title shot against UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in Ireland. After the decision loss, he seemed to have come to a decision on his MMA future.

In a post-fight interview, Cormier admitted that he’s reluctant to fight in any match that isn’t for a title. And after losing two title fights in a row, he suspects he won’t be up for another shot for a while.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future, so that’ll be it for me,” Cormier said. “I’ve had a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship and it was a pretty great fight.”

Cormier’s loss to Miocic came via unanimous decision after a five-round war. It was the first time in three fights between the two that had gone to the judges scorecards.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic first met at UFC 228 in 2018. In the very first round, Cormier knocked out Miocic to claim the title, giving him the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight belts simultaneously.

After a successful title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, Cormier and Miocic met at UFC 241 for a rematch. But it was Miocic picking up the knockout this time.

Both fighters took a year off after their second match before completing the trilogy tonight.

If this is the end for Cormier, he leaves behind a 22-3-1 record with 15 finishes and six title wins. He’s a surefire UFC Hall of Famer when all is said and done.

As for Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones awaits…