Daniel Cormier Heartbroken Over Legendary UFC Star's Death

The UFC world is mourning the death of a legendary fighter on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, one of the most-popular and talented fighters in UFC history, has died at the age of 38 on Sunday afternoon.

He was battling an illness.

"Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace," Ariel Helwani tweeted.

Longtime UFC star Daniel Cormier is heartbroken.

"Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with the Johnson family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Rumble.