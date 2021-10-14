Deontay Wilder Had Blunt Message For Tyson Fury After Fight

Boxing star Deontay Wilder may have lost his rematch against Tyson Fury last week, but he isn’t letting go of their rivalry anytime soon.

A new video shows that as Wilder was in his corner after being knocked out by Fury, he was approached by Fury, who tried to give him props. But Wilder – still seemingly in a stupor from the hits he took – refused to accept Fury’s words.

Wilder made it clear that he does not respect Fury, and told him as much. “I don’t respect you,” Wilder could be heard saying, multiple times.

In fairness to Wilder, he probably wasn’t in his right mind at the moment. He had just been knocked out and was probably feeling a combination of exhaustion, pain and adrenaline.

That said, it’s still a bad look for the former WBC heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder to Tyson Fury after he got KOd by him for a 2nd time: "I don't respect you"

Wilder-Fury III proved to be a lot more of a competitive showing for Deontay Wilder than their second fight was.

After getting knocked down early in the fight, Wilder managed to knock Fury down twice in an ensuing round. Unfortunately, he couldn’t finish the deal. But Fury could.

Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round. This time, it was a clean knockout rather than having his trainer throw in the towel.

Their first fight in 2018 was a draw that saw Fury recover from a severe knockdown and narrowly escape without a loss. But over the next two fights, Fury would dominate.

Deontay Wilder’s boxing future is now a mystery. He no longer has the mystique that comes with an undefeated record, and will likely have to battle hard to get into contention for any titles in the near future.