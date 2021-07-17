Deontay Wilder’s Fiancee, Telli Swift, Has Blunt Message For Tyson Fury

Earlier this month, boxing fans learned the highly-anticipated showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was being postponed.

Unfortunately, Fury and several members of his team tested positive for COVID-19, which interrupted his training. As a result, the match was rescheduled for a few months later on October 9.

Most fans were sympathetic to Fury and his team for being diagnosed with the virus. One person, though, thinks the boxing star might not be telling the truth about his diagnosis.

Deontay Wilder’s fiancee, Telli Swift, had a very blunt message for Fury.

“You’ve trained so hard, blood, sweat, and tears and then for someone to have COVID and Deontay’s fight with torn biceps, broken fingers, burns on his arms, and he still fought,” Swift said via TMZ.

Here’s more of what she had to say:

“So, I just feel like with COVID and you have sixteen days until the fight, he should still be able to fight and make it happen. I don’t think that he’s ready. I think he’s buying time, and I just feel like he feels Deontay is at the best looking-wise.”

It’s safe to say she thinks there is something fishy going on and Fury is taking advantage to have some more time to prepare.

Wilder and Fury fought to a very controversial draw in their first fight. In the second, Fury looked like the vastly superior boxer as Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder-Fury III is set for October 9.