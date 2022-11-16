Details Emerge From UFC Star's Airport Incident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to fight Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC star Israel Adesanya had an unfortunate afternoon at JFK Airport in New York.

According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was stopped at a security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession. Possessing brass knuckles is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York.

As it turns out, Adesanya won't be facing any charges. His manager Tim Simpson has offered an explanation for what happened, via statement provided to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

"Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage," the statement reads. "When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home."

Adesanya was in New York City for UFC 281 last weekend. He suffered a loss, just the second of his career, in a fight with Alex Pereira.

Adesanya now owns a 23-2-0 overall record.